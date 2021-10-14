Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,354,300 shares, a growth of 165.0% from the September 15th total of 511,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,543.0 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$20.95 during midday trading on Thursday. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

