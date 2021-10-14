Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 402.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.03% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,145,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GVIP opened at $99.91 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12 month low of $73.90 and a 12 month high of $104.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.