Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Update

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the September 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,685,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUWN remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 196,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,158. Sunwin Stevia International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

About Sunwin Stevia International

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

