Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.78

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 26697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

SUNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

