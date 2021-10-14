Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of Suncor Energy worth $1,112,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 221.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,922,000 after acquiring an additional 390,422 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 713,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 3,631.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 622,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 605,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SU. Raymond James started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

