Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Shares of WISA stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.82% and a negative net margin of 304.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

