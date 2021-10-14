Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.09

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.09 and traded as low as $18.90. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

