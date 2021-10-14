Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $26.09.

