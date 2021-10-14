Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) were up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

The stock has a market cap of $884.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $454,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

