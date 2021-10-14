Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,774 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 148% compared to the average volume of 2,332 call options.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.36, a PEG ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

