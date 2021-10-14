Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of MGM Resorts International Call Options (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 180,176 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 576% compared to the typical volume of 26,637 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 65,881 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 130,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

