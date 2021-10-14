Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,011 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Aflac worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 9.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 38.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 229,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,610 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5,314.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

AFL opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.