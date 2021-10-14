Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 34,541 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 583,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $27,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in American International Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

NYSE:AIG opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $58.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

