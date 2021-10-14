Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,655 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 879,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $30,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,287,000 after purchasing an additional 570,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of WY opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

