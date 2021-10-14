Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,207 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $24,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after buying an additional 298,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 132.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,259 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

