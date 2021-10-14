Stifel Financial Corp Has $28.83 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $28,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nutrien by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nutrien by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

NTR opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $72.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

