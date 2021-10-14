Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 33,704 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $25,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $83,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $121.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.10. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.