Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,058 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 420,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $105.67 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $110.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.