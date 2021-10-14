State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 690 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of CBSH opened at $69.25 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

