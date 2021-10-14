State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,900 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth about $638,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 3,758.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 100,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 76.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 51.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 173.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 263,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.86. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

