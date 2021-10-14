State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $905,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,729 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.