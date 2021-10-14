State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $150.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.58 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $63.52 and a 1 year high of $164.22.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

