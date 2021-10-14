State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 893,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,400,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,380,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,252,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

