State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 9,200 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chimerix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 91.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Chimerix by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chimerix by 9.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter worth $28,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of CMRX opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

