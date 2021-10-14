STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Update

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the September 15th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.87. 5,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,616. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

