St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,635

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,465.71 ($19.15).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,481.50 ($19.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,584.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,478.63.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

