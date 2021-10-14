SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,690

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,621.13 ($21.18).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,593 ($20.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,617.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,546.66. The stock has a market cap of £16.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,238.42 ($16.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,688.05 ($22.05).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

