Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 3,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00.
Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $124.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -270.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $145.42.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 62.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sprout Social by 562.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
