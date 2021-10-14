Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 3,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $124.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -270.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 62.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sprout Social by 562.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

