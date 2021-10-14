Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 750.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3,334.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $191,000.

CEF opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

