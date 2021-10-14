Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.22.

SRAD opened at $21.66 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

