Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SRAD. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

SRAD stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

