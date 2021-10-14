Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $18,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,774,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after purchasing an additional 463,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $15,970,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.15.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.