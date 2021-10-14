Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $5,687,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.1% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $400,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

