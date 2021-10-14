Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Holdings Cut by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Spirit Airlines worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after acquiring an additional 561,861 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,245,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 711.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 272,754 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after buying an additional 237,995 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

