Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stake Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,478,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Spire by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after buying an additional 57,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,432 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 513,130 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 523,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

