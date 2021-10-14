Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSF opened at $225.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.40. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $133.15 and a fifty-two week high of $225.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

