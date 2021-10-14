Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)’s share price rose 15.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 25,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a market cap of $74.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 349.52% and a negative return on equity of 920.56%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

