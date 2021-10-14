SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,348 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $95,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 598,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,640,000 after acquiring an additional 373,955 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 96,726 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,539,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,483,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 118,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 59,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

SHM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,439. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

