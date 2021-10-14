Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the September 15th total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spark Infrastructure Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFDPF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Spark Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $2.08.

Spark Infrastructure Group engages in investment in regulated utility infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks, Transgrid, and Bomen Group. The Victoria Power Networks segment holds interests in CitiPower and Powercor. The SA Power Networks segment covers interests in electricity distribution in South Australia.

