Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LUV opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

