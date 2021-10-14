Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LUV opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
