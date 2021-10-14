Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.