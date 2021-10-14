South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Down 79.7% in September

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the September 15th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,544,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBES stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,812,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,588,859. South Beach Spirits has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by Carlos Espinosa on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

