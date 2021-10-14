Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.49. 2,238,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,087. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOTK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

