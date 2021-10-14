Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s previous close.

GLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.98 ($31.74).

GLE stock opened at €27.96 ($32.89) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.31. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

