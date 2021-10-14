Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 25,263.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Snap by 15,473.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 232,416 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Snap by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 23.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $74.95 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $937,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,187,261 shares in the company, valued at $85,185,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,191,708 shares of company stock worth $316,728,536 over the last quarter.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

