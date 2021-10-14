SmileyCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $363.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $741,948.32 and $363.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 100.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.