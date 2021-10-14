SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.55 million.SMART Global also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.80-2.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Shares of SGH opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 166.84 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

