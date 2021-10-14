SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSEMKT SLI opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

