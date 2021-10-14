Skechers U.S.A. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 37,062 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,939 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.91. 2,999,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

