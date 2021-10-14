Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 70,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,216,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 2,338.18%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 594,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 399,527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 26,422.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 70,547 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

